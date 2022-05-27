Barclays Analysts Give JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) a $200.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.05.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $129.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.58 and its 200 day moving average is $145.23. The stock has a market cap of $380.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.