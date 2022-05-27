Barclays Cuts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $165.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.07.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE TT opened at $136.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $128.13 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after buying an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.