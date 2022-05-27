Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 160 ($2.01) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PHP. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.14) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.20) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.20 ($2.15).

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 147.80 ($1.86) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 129 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 145.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

