Barclays Trims Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Target Price to $50.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.81.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.