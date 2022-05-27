Barclays Trims General Electric (NYSE:GE) Target Price to $96.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.67.
Shares of NYSE GE opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.57. General Electric has a 12-month low of $71.14 and a 12-month high of $116.17.
In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $969,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,046,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $368,442,000 after purchasing an additional 139,765 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 907,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 87.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
