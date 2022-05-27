Barclays Trims General Electric (NYSE:GE) Target Price to $96.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.57. General Electric has a 12-month low of $71.14 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $969,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,046,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $368,442,000 after purchasing an additional 139,765 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 907,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 87.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

