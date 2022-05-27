Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Barings BDC by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

