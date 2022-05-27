Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 341,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 62,731 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

