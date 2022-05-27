Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Trading Down 3.2%

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.66. Approximately 17,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 26,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $273.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a positive return on equity of 45.38%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Battalion Oil by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 910,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after acquiring an additional 296,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Battalion Oil by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Battalion Oil during the first quarter worth $358,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Battalion Oil during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Battalion Oil during the third quarter worth $141,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

