Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Separately, Cowen downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

BVNRY stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S (Get Rating)

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.