Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Standpoint Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Baytex Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

BTE traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$6.88. 3,913,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,130. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.11. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 2.32.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$552.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$971,515.48. Also, Senior Officer Chad Lundberg acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.17 per share, with a total value of C$47,509.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 472,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,915,207.77.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

