Beaconlight Capital LLC Makes New $6.08 Million Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 127,017 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,000. Synovus Financial accounts for about 2.1% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of SNV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 57,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

