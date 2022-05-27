Beaconlight Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises about 0.8% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,750 shares of company stock worth $620,085. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 55,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

