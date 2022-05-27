Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEAM shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,481,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $370,087.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,374,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEAM stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. 1,112,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,090. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.