BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $315.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $315.33.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BeiGene by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGNE traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.96. The stock had a trading volume of 191,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,605. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.85.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -15.13 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

