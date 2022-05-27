BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Down 4%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) shares were down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $124.87 and last traded at $126.00. Approximately 961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 311,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.85.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 205.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,296,000 after buying an additional 77,060 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

