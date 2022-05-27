Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Belden has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Belden to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Belden stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. Belden has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

