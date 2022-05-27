Benchmark Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $128.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $124.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $182.92 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.96.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.26.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

