Benchmark Trims Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Target Price to $18.00

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IPWR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ideal Power from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.00. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 6.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPWR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 1st quarter worth $719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ideal Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

