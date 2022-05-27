Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 210 ($2.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 182.83 ($2.30).

HOC opened at GBX 112 ($1.41) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. The company has a market cap of £575.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 202.80 ($2.55). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.33.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

