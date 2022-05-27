Berenberg Bank Trims Tharisa (LON:THS) Target Price to GBX 250

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of THS stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.36. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 96 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 172 ($2.16). The company has a market capitalization of £414.47 million and a PE ratio of 4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 150.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 138.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 2.39 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

