Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Hits $1.59

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,105.10 or 0.03840258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.99 or 0.00507321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031957 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008992 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

