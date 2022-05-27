BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

BGCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

BGCP opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 19.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after buying an additional 767,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth $3,350,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 323,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 243,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

