Binance USD (BUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.08 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Binance USD has a market cap of $18.14 billion and approximately $6.08 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,551.39 or 1.00073352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00093421 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 18,150,788,211 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.