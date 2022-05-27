BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner Buys 9,300 Shares

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $10,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BSGM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 2,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.70.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.98% and a negative net margin of 9,535.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 37.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 31.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

