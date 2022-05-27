Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Trading Down 33.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for approximately $14.57 or 0.00050486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $121,004.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000359 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000540 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002716 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

