BitWhite (BTW) Reaches Market Cap of $52,370.99

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. In the last week, BitWhite has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $52,370.99 and $25,779.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

