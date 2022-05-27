Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,071,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,247,000. Consumer Portfolio Services makes up about 25.6% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 19.32% of Consumer Portfolio Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPSS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laurie Straten sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 80,647 shares of company stock valued at $894,040 and have sold 304,441 shares valued at $3,678,673. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,670. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $286.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

