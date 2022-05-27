Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 83,509 North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. North Atlantic Acquisition accounts for 0.4% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.18% of North Atlantic Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,973. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

