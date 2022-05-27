Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 537,089 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,000. UBS Group comprises about 5.1% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. 260,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

