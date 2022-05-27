BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 75.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 903,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 388,687 shares during the period.

NYSE:EGF remained flat at $$10.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,191. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

