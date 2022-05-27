BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 263.6% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BGT traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.46. 74,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,854. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

