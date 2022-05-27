BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.02) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BTA. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.33) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.83) to GBX 220 ($2.77) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.21) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.76) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 202.50 ($2.55).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 3.03%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

