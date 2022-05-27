BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Down 68.2% in May

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the April 30th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHN. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 129,001 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 32,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 22.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 28,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. 51,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,980. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $15.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

