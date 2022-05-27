Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 622,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,023 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,941,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,124,000 after buying an additional 2,043,985 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,258,000 after buying an additional 1,110,780 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,518,000 after buying an additional 1,075,940 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $4,571,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,390.6% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 372,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 347,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDE traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,868. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $517.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of -0.16. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

BLDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

