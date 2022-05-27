Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $16,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $185.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.33 and a 200 day moving average of $219.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

