Blair William & Co. IL Has $18.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after buying an additional 638,682 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,864,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $202.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.66 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

