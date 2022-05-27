Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGAR) Short Interest Down 71.3% in May

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the April 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BSGAR opened at $0.14 on Friday.
