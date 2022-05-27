Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Shares Bought by Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,427,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Bluegreen Vacations comprises 4.7% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned about 6.81% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $50,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

BVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of BVH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,286. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $553.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $195.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

