BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven G. Bradshaw Sells 10,000 Shares

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,205.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BOKF opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.36. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $356.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.33 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

