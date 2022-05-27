Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) rose 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.47 and last traded at $73.04. Approximately 17,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 630,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.75.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,172 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $53,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $24,268,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

