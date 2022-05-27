BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:BOX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.88. 22,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,095. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.54 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $429,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,280,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BOX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.
BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
