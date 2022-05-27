BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.74 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOX. StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.10.
Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 41,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,095. BOX has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00.
In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
About BOX (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
