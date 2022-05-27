BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,040.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,660,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BOXS stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,185. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. BoxScore Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Get BoxScore Brands alerts:

BoxScore Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BoxScore Brands, Inc, a renewable energy company, focuses on the extraction, refining, and distribution of technical minerals. Its project consists of 102 Federal mining claims located in the Lisbon Valley of Utah. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BoxScore Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BoxScore Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.