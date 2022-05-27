BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,040.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,660,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BOXS stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,185. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. BoxScore Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
BoxScore Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

