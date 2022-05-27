BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 400 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.03) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.29) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.42) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.29) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.80) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.16) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

BP.B opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.21) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. The stock has a market cap of £35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.08. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.52).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

