BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.29) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.91) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.66) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.42) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.03) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.80) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.21) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.52). The stock has a market cap of £35.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.08.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.