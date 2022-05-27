Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-$3.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brady also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.08-3.17 EPS.

BRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96. Brady has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brady by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brady by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

