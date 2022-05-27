Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 2.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $6.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.53%.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Mark Nunneley purchased 9,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

