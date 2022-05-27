Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $15.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $71,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.