Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $31.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $582.00. 219,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,112. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $587.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.92.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

