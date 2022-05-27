Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $552.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.02. The company has a market cap of $225.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $675.88.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
