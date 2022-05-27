Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $552.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.02. The company has a market cap of $225.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $675.88.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

